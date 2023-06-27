Russian fighter aircraft hold combat drills over Baltic Sea

Russia has commenced tactical fighter jet exercises over the Baltic Sea to test the readiness of flight crews for combat and special operations. The exercises involve firing from airborne weapons at cruise missiles and mock enemy aircraft, while Russian fighter pilots are on round-the-clock combat duty to protect Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave. Tensions have been escalating with intercepts between Russian and Western military aircraft increasing in the Black Sea and Baltic Sea regions. The UK’s Ministry of Defense reported that RAF Typhoon fighter aircraft have scrambled 21 times in response to Russian aircraft in the last 21 days, emphasizing the importance of collective defense and deterrence provided by NATO.

