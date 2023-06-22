Fire breaks out at Romania’s biggest oil refinery

A fire broke out at Romania’s Black Sea crude oil refinery Petromidia after an explosion occurred on Wednesday. There are reportedly no victims from the explosion or ensuing fire, which has been brought under control by authorities. The refinery, located 150 miles east of Bucharest, is the largest in the country.

An emergency response spokesperson stated there is a risk of the fire re-igniting as staff continues to remove important property. The refinery is majority owned by Rompetrol Rafinare, which is controlled by a subsidiary of the Kazakh state oil firm KazMunayGaz. The refinery also sources all of its crude oil from Kazakhstan, which amounted to 5.26 million tonnes of raw material in 2022. 63% of the finished oil products stay within Romania.

