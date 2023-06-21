The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, Thomas Andrews, has called for a reconsideration of the global approach to the crisis in Myanmar. He criticized the lack of progress in implementing the ASEAN five-point peace plan, which Myanmar’s military government has shown no willingness to implement. The military’s intensified efforts to suppress opposition have resulted in widespread violence and forced displacement of over 1.5 million people. Andrews also urged ASEAN not to invite Myanmar’s military personnel to high-level diplomatic meetings, as it would legitimize the coup.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/6/21/world-must-rethink-fundamental-approach-to-myanmar-un-expert