Cyclone Biparjoy: More than 150,000 evacuated as India, Pakistan braces for storm

More than 150,000 people in India and Pakistan have been evacuated ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, which is expected to cause widespread destruction. The cyclone is forecasted to hit India’s Gujarat state and Pakistan’s Sindh province, with storm surges and high tides posing a significant threat to coastal areas. Evacuations, relief camps, and emergency measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of residents. The cyclone’s impact includes heavy rains, strong winds, and the suspension of transportation and fishing activities. The region is prone to cyclones, and the rising temperatures due to climate change have increased the vulnerability to such storms.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-65911739