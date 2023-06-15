Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: India’s wrestling chief charged with sexual harassment

India’s outgoing wrestling chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has been charged in court following months of protests by top wrestlers accusing him of sexual harassment. The charges include stalking, making sexually coloured remarks, harassment, and intimidation. Police have recommended dropping charges involving a minor due to a lack of corroborative evidence. The protests by the wrestlers gained global attention, leading to criticism from athletes, politicians, and the International Olympic Committee. The wrestlers agreed to pause their protests after assurances from the Home Minister and Sports Minister that charges would be filed against Singh.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-65913440