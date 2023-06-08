Senegal shuts consulates abroad amid attacks and political tensions

Amid political tensions and violent protests following the sentencing of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, Senegal has temporarily closed its overseas consulates in Paris, Bordeaux, Milan, and New York due to attacks on its diplomatic missions. The closure is described as a precautionary measure following a series of attacks, with the Senegalese consulate in Milan being the most severely affected. The protests have resulted in at least 16 deaths and hundreds of injuries, and there are concerns that the demonstrations could reignite as uncertainty surrounds Sonko’s sentencing and potential impact on his presidential aspirations. Senegal, known for its stability, has faced recent waves of protests driven by frustrations over unemployment, inequality, and corruption.

