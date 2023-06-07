Ukraine war: Wagner boss rubbishes Russian claims of Ukrainian casualties

Tension between the Wagner Group and the Russian military has escalated, with Wagner’s boss dismissing Russia’s claims of inflicting heavy losses on Ukraine as “wild and absurd science fiction.” Russia’s defense ministry insisted that Ukraine suffered over 3,700 casualties during a supposed Ukrainian offensive in the Donetsk region. While Ukraine’s military denied knowledge of a major attack, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu asserted Russian forces’ success. The differing accounts highlight the internal conflict and discord between Wagner and the Russian military. Meanwhile, a detained Russian army officer claimed he opened fire on a Wagner vehicle due to personal dislike while intoxicated.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-65825304