Collapse of Ukraine’s Nova Kakhovka dam an ‘ecological catastrophe’

The collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine has resulted in a potential ecological catastrophe, causing flooding, displacing over 1,400 people, and threatening water supplies. The dam’s destruction has sparked accusations between Kyiv and Moscow, with Ukraine investigating the incident as a case of “ecocide” and blaming Russia. The extent of the environmental damage is yet to be determined, but concerns arise regarding contamination from industrial chemicals and oil leaked from the hydroelectric power plant. The loss of the dam also affects farming, food production, and the livelihoods of millions of people in the region.

