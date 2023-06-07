Blinken starts Saudi Arabia visit aimed at steadying relations

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has held talks with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as part of a diplomatic mission to mend relations between the US and Saudi Arabia. The discussions aimed to address disagreements on issues such as human rights, Iran, regional security, and oil prices. Blinken emphasized the strengthening of bilateral relations, particularly in the context of human rights progress, and expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s support in evacuating US citizens from Sudan and its diplomatic efforts in Sudanese conflict resolution. The visit comes after Saudi Arabia pledged to further cut oil production, adding tension to the relationship and making it crucial for the US to regain influence over oil prices, counter Chinese and Russian influence, and foster hopes of Saudi-Israeli normalization.

