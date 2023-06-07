A bridge under construction in India has collapsed – for the second time

The Sultanganj Bridge in the Indian state of Bihar has collapsed for the second time during its construction, raising concerns about the quality of its construction. Video footage shows the bridge collapsing into the River Ganges, creating a plume of debris and waves. The bridge had collapsed previously in April of the previous year, and the reasons for both collapses are unclear. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident, and the Canadian design and engineering firm responsible for the bridge, McElhanney, has expressed concern and stated its willingness to cooperate with any investigation. This is not the only bridge collapse in India in recent times, with a suspension bridge in Gujarat collapsing last year and resulting in numerous fatalities.

Read more: https://edition.cnn.com/2023/06/06/india/india-bihar-bridge-collapse-intl-hnk/index.html