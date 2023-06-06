Pakistan PM hopeful of IMF deal this month amid escalating crisis

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is hopeful that a critical loan deal with the IMF will be finalized this month. Pakistan is seeking the immediate release of $1.1 billion as part of a $6.5 billion bailout package. The country faces a balance of payment crisis, and meeting the IMF’s requirements is crucial. However, there are hindrances, including the demand to see upcoming budget documents and proof of pledges made by bilateral donors. Without an injection of funds, Pakistan may struggle to meet its debt obligations and face the risk of default.

