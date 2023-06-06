Inside the Taliban’s war on drugs – opium poppy crops slashed

Taliban fighters in Afghanistan are enforcing a ban on poppy cultivation, which has led to a significant reduction in opium production. The Taliban, now in power, imposed the ban in April 2022 due to the harmful effects of opium and its conflict with their religious beliefs. They have been destroying poppy fields and cracking down on violators, resulting in a major decline in poppy growth in opium-producing provinces. Satellite analysis confirms the substantial reduction, with estimates suggesting cultivation could be down by 80% compared to the previous year. While the ban has achieved success in curbing opium production, it has also caused economic hardship for farmers who depended on poppy cultivation for income, exacerbating the poverty crisis in Afghanistan.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-65787391