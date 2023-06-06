Afghan provincial governor killed in car bombing

The acting governor of northeastern Badakhshan province in Afghanistan, Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi, was killed in a car bombing in the provincial capital Faizabad. The attack, which also claimed the life of the driver and injured six others, targeted a Taliban official. The perpetrators behind the bombing remain unclear, but the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) has previously claimed similar attacks. While security has improved since the Taliban’s takeover, ISIL remains a threat, posing a challenge to the Taliban’s authority in the country. The Taliban has been conducting raids against ISIL members.

