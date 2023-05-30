Moscow drone attack: Russia accuses Ukraine of ‘terrorist’ strike

34 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit Hackernews

Russia has accused Ukraine of carrying out a drone attack on Moscow, marking the first time the city has been targeted by multiple drones since the invasion of Ukraine. The Russian defense ministry claimed that at least eight drones caused minor damage in what they called a “terrorist attack.” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that no serious injuries occurred. Ukraine has denied involvement in the attack, but a presidential adviser acknowledged that Ukraine had been observing the events and anticipated more such incidents. The strikes in Moscow followed an earlier drone attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

