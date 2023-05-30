Dozens of NATO peacekeepers injured during clashes in northern Kosovo

Clashes between protesters and NATO’s peacekeeping mission in Kosovo left at least 34 soldiers injured, according to the Italian defense ministry. The tensions escalated after ethnically Albanian mayors took office in the majority Kosovo Serb area, leading to increased violence. Protesters threw Molotov cocktails and other objects at the peacekeeping troops, causing injuries including fractures and burns. The situation highlights the ongoing tensions between Serbia and Kosovo, with NATO troops stationed in the region to maintain peace.

