Denmark boosts military spending, announces more aid for Ukraine

Denmark, a NATO member, plans to invest 143 billion Danish crowns ($21 billion) in defense over the next decade. The increased spending aims to meet military and security goals and address shortcomings in defense capabilities, particularly in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The government also announced an additional 21.9 billion Danish crowns ($3.16 billion) in military aid to Ukraine. The defense budget boost is part of Denmark’s commitment to reach NATO’s target of spending 2% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defense by 2030.

