Teens hand themselves in to police over Sydney fire

Two 13-year-old boys have turned themselves in to the police after a fire destroyed a seven-story heritage building in central Sydney. Around 100 firefighters were required to extinguish the flames, and an exclusion zone is expected to remain in place for a week, displacing at least 70 residents. While the two boys are assisting with the investigation, police believe other teenagers were involved and have called for them to come forward. The building, formerly the Henderson Hat factory, had been vacant for years but had plans for redevelopment.

