Russian rocket attack on Ukraine hospital kills two

A missile strike on a medical clinic in Dnipro, eastern Ukraine, has resulted in at least two deaths and 23 injuries. The injured individuals, including two young boys, were taken to hospitals, with three in serious condition. Ukrainian authorities reported shooting down 17 missiles and 31 drones launched from Russia, targeting various locations including Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Kyiv. In response to the intensified strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the actions of the “Russian terrorists” and their disregard for human life.

