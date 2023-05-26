Japan shocked by ‘heinous’ attack as 4 die in gun and knife rampage

A rare shooting and stabbing rampage occurred in Nakano, Japan, allegedly carried out by the son of a local government official. The suspect, Masanori Aoki, was arrested on suspicion of killing a police officer, a woman, and injuring several others. The incident has caused great anxiety in Japan, a country with strict gun control laws and a low rate of gun violence. Gun ownership is rare, and individuals must go through rigorous background checks and training to obtain a firearm license. While gun crimes are highly uncommon in Japan, this incident follows a shooting that took place last year, resulting in the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

