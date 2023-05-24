Ukraine war: US distances itself from Belgorod incursion into Russia

The US has distanced itself from a cross-border incursion into Russia, which Moscow claims ended with the defeat of armed insurgents from Ukraine. The attack on parts of the border region of Belgorod on Monday was one of the most significant since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. Russia released pictures of abandoned or damaged Western military vehicles, including US-made Humvees, but the US denied encouraging or enabling strikes inside Russia. Russia reported 70 attackers killed and insisted they were Ukrainian, while two Russian paramilitary groups claimed responsibility for the incursion. The situation has raised concerns within NATO and could have mixed consequences for Ukraine’s counter-offensive plans, potentially diverting Russian troops away from the anticipated attack in the south.

