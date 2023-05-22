Trade deal signing expected as DRC leader visits China this week

The President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is set to visit China, with a signing of a minerals trade deal expected during the trip. The visit comes as part of efforts to boost economic cooperation between the two countries. The deal is likely to focus on the trade of minerals, a significant resource in the DRC, which is rich in various minerals including cobalt, copper, and diamonds. The visit and trade deal aim to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance economic development in the DRC.

