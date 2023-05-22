At least 20 children killed in Guyana school dormitory fire

A fire in a school dormitory in Guyana has claimed the lives of at least 20 people, according to officials. The blaze occurred at a private boarding school in the country’s capital, Georgetown. The victims include students and staff members who were unable to escape the burning building. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are underway. The tragic incident has led to an outpouring of grief and condolences from the government and the public, with efforts being made to support the families affected by the devastating fire.

