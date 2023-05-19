UN expert says Myanmar imported $1 billion in arms since coup, much of it from Russia and China

A United Nations report reveals that Myanmar’s military junta has been engaged in deadly arms sales with Russia and China, contributing to the escalating violence in the country. The report details the influx of weapons and military equipment, including helicopters and drones, into Myanmar, which have been used by the junta to suppress protests and perpetrate human rights abuses. The report calls for an immediate arms embargo on Myanmar and highlights the need for international action to hold those responsible accountable.

The findings shed light on the significant role played by Russia and China in supporting the military junta, raising concerns about their complicity in the ongoing crisis. The report underscores the urgent need for diplomatic pressure and collective efforts to address the situation in Myanmar and protect the rights of its citizens.

Read more: https://edition.cnn.com/2023/05/18/world/un-myanmar-report-military-junta-deadly-arms-sales-russia-china-intl-hnk/index.html