Myanmar court extends Aung San Suu Kyi’s prison sentence to 33 years

Myanmar has sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s former leader, to seven years in prison for corruption. The sentencing brings the proceedings to an end after months of secrecy regarding the highly-politicized trial against Suu Kyi. Suu Kyi was democratically elected and served as the leader of Myanmar before being forced out of office by a violent, military-led coup in 2021.

Friday’s ruling found that Suu Kyi is guilty of corruption related to the purchase, repair, and rental of a helicopter that was to be used for natural disasters, rescues, emergencies, and other state affairs. With the most recent 7-year verdict tacked onto her sentencing, Suu Kyi now faces a total of 33 years in jail, including three years of hard labor. Some of the other offenses that the military government has charged her with include receiving bribes, corruption, and electoral fraud. Suu Kyi has denied all of the charges against her, claiming that there is political motivation to keep her behind bars.

