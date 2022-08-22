It took Somali forces more than 30 hours to end a hotel attack that killed 21 people

On Sunday, Somali forces worked to end a deadly attack during which 21 individuals were killed and dozens more injured. The attack occurred when gunmen stormed a hotel in the capital and seized the building. It took Somali forces more than 30 hours to contain the gunmen and during this time civilians trapped in the hotel were rescued. The attack occurred on Mogadishu’s Hayat Hotel on Friday evening. Somalia’s Health Minister reported 21 deaths, 117 wounded, at least five of which are in critical condition. Police have not provided a detailed explanation of the attack, so many details remain unclear, such as how many gunmen entered the hotel and why the attack went on for so long.

The hotel’s manager reported on Sunday morning that security forces were still conducting efforts to clear the area, but there was no more gunfire. The Islamic extremist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack. Al-Shabab is vocal against the federal government and has ties with al-Qaeda. The attack marks the first major terror incident since Somalia’s new leader took office in May.

