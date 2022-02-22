Russia orders troops into Ukrainian rebel-held regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered troops to occupy two rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine, claiming that they are recognized as independent states. Russia stated that the troops will act as peacekeeping forces in the regions, which the country has backed since 2014. The troops have not been deployed yet, but the announcement drew criticism from states such as the US. The US accused Russia of creating a pretext for war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for clear and effective actions of support last night during an address to the nation.

Tension over a potential invasion has been rising in recent months as Russia built up a military force of 150,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders. The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting to discuss the announcement, determining that the occupation was not to aid peacekeeping efforts. Recognizing the regions as independent of Ukraine is likely part of Russia’s bud to create a reason for invasion.