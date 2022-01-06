What do you need to know about what is happening in Kazakhstan?
BBC does a very good job providing context on the situation in Kazakhstan in this succinct overview.
Anti government protests have taken place across Kazaklhstan with some turning violent. The protests were sparked by an increase in a price cap on fuel but the unrest has spread to include other political grievances. BBC Newsnight’s Gabriel Gatehouse explains the situation in Kazakhstan amid news that Russian-led troops will be deployed to help “stabilise” anti-government demonstrations.