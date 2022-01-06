Dangerous PlacesGlobal RiskNews Briefs

What do you need to know about what is happening in Kazakhstan?

06 Jan 2022 Bob Gourley

BBC does a very good job providing context on the situation in Kazakhstan in this succinct overview.

Anti government protests have taken place across Kazaklhstan with some turning violent. The protests were sparked by an increase in a price cap on fuel but the unrest has spread to include other political grievances. BBC Newsnight’s Gabriel Gatehouse explains the situation in Kazakhstan amid news that Russian-led troops will be deployed to help “stabilise” anti-government demonstrations.

 

Bob Gourley is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of OODA LLC, the technology research and advisory firm with a focus on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity which publishes OODALoop.com and CTOvision.com. Bob is the author of the book The Cyber Threat. Bob has been an advisor to dozens of successful high tech startups and has conducted enterprise cybersecurity assessments for businesses in multiple sectors of the economy. He was a career Naval Intelligence Officer and is the former CTO of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

