North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into the sea

North Korea has reportedly fired a ballistic missile into the sea off of its east coast, marking its first such launch since October. The missile landed in water between the Korean peninsula and Japan, drawing condemnation from Seoul and Tokyo. The UN currently prohibits North Korea from conducting ballistic and nuclear weapons tests. Leader Kim Jong-un has promised to boost the North’s defenses, testing a variety of missiles last year. The launch also marks the country’s first test in 2022.

The missile test was first reported by the Japanese coast guard early on Wednesday and was confirmed by defense authorities in Seoul. The missile had flown roughly 310 miles, according to Japan’s Defense Minister. One expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace stated that there was no way to confirm the full striking range of the missile, however. The launch comes just days after Mr. Kim announced that Pyongyang would continue to bolster its defense capabilities due to unrest on the Korean peninsula.