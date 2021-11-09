Global RiskNews Briefs

China’s Army Furnishes Foreign Militaries With Covid-19 Vaccines

09 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

China’s People’s Liberation Army is allegedly providing foreign armies with vaccine doses. According to recent reports, the PLA has donated doses to Zimbabwe’s armed forces, a country in which only 18% of the population is fully vaccinated. In The Phillippines, the majority of service members are now vaccinated due to a sizeable donation from China. In Ethiopia, where the Biden administration is beginning to enforce new sanctions due to atrocities committed against the Tigray rebels, the PLA delivered 300,000 vaccines to government troops.

The PLA has rapidly expanded its vaccine donations program across four continents, completing more than 30 deliveries to roughly two dozen different countries. Many of the recipients are key players in Xi Jinping’s trillion-dollar Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. China has disclosed the military shipments of vaccine doses, which are manufactured by Chinese drugmaker Sinopharm and has stated that the deliveries consist of hundreds of thousands of doses. The PLA has also offered additional military aid, such as medical training and scholarship offers for senior officers to study in Chinese military schools.

Read More: China’s Army Furnishes Foreign Militaries With Covid-19 Vaccines

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

U.S. Tests Israel’s Iron Dome in Guam as Defense Against Chinese Cruise Missiles

November 9, 2021

Chinese hackers are targeting Zoho ManageEngine software

November 9, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2