Bomb attack on Syrian military bus in Damascus kills 14

in Damascus, at least 14 people have been killed and three others injured due to a bomb attack on a Syrian military bus. The state news agency SANA reported on the incident, stating that the bus was targeted with two explosive devices in the capital city. The bomb incident occurred on Wednesday. According to SANA, another explosive device was found at the scene of the attack, however, it was successfully dismantled

The bombing occurred on the Hafez al-Assad bridge. There have been several attacks on army vehicles in eastern Syria conducted by suspected ISIS militants who still operate in the area. Since President Bashar al-Assad and his associates took control of rebel enclaves around the city in 2018, bomb attacks have been more infrequent. Assad has taken control of most of Syria after a decade of civil war.