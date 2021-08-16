Haiti Earthquake Death Toll Climbs to 1,297 as Storm Nears

In Haiti, at least 1,297 people are known to have died as a result of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred on Saturday. An unknown number of individuals remain missing. Rescue workers are rushing to locate survivors of the earthquake as a tropical storm makes its way towards the nation. The storm, named Tropical Depression Grace, is expected to pass over the area worst affected by the earthquake later today, creating concerns over the survival of those still trapped in the rubble. Others warn that the heavy rain brought by Grace could trigger significant landslides and further damage roads impacted by the quake. Other rescue workers are rushing essential provisions to the areas affected by the quake before the tropical storm hits.

The entire coast of Haiti and the neighboring Dominican Republic is currently under a tropical storm watch. Search and rescue teams have been dispatched by the US and Chile, with more incoming from Mexico. Cuban medical teams have already been administering aid in the Caribbean country. Humanitarian organizations report a lack of drinking water and shelter, as more than 30,000 families have lost their homes in the disaster.