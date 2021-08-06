Dawa Khan Menapal assassinated in Kabul

Dawa Khan Menapal, the director of Afghanistan’s media and information center, has been assassinated by Taliban militants in the capital city of Kabul. According to local officials, Mr. Menapal was killed by gunmen on Darul Aman Road in Kabul. The announcement of Mr. Menapal’s death comes as officials announced that the southern city of Zaranj had become the first provincial capital to fall under Taliban control. A source reported to the media that insurgents were able to capture the city, located in the Nimroz province on the border with Iran, on Friday. Conflict remains active in the area around the National Directorate of Security Office.