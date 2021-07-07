Astronomers Use Artificial Intelligence to Reveal the Actual Shape of the Universe

Japanese astronomers have developed a new artificial intelligence tool that removes noise in astronomical data, revealing the actual shape of the universe. The noise is a result of random variations in galaxy shapes, according to the astronomers. The tool underwent extensive training and testing on mock data created by supercomputer simulations. The tool was then applied to actual data from Japan’s Subaru Telescope, finding that the mass distribution derived from the method was consistent with widely accepted models of the Universe. The powerful new tool could provide new answers to questions about the universe across the globe through utilizing cutting-edge technology.

To compensate for shape noise, the astronomers used the world’s most powerful supercomputer dedicated to astronomy, ATERUI II, to generate 25,000 mock galaxy catalogs based on real data. The researchers then added realist noise to the data sets to train the AI machine to statistically cover the lensing dark matter from the mock data.

