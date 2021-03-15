In Nigeria, armed gunmen attempted to kidnap more students in the Kaduna state on Sunday. 39 students remain missing from the attack, according to official sources. Attacks by armed gangs have intensified across northwest Nigeria over the past few years. In 2021 alone, there have been four mass kidnappings at schools for children in Nigera. This has sparked international outrage over Nigeria’s policies when it comes to gang crimes. Among the missing persons is a pregnant woman, according to sources.

The students were abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization and the attackers are seeking a $1.3 million ransom for their safe return. According to footage from the school, videos of students in the Defence Academy barracks show boys feeling from the gunman during the year hours of Friday. According to the Department of State Services and other security agencies, Nigeria is working on a secure policy for handling the latest abduction.