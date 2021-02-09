Global RiskNews Briefs

Police fire rubber bullets as protesters in Myanmar defy ban

09 Feb 2021 OODA Analyst

Police in Myanmar has allegedly fired rubber bullets at protestors demonstrating in the capital city of Nay Pyi Taw. Law enforcement maintains that the aggression was necessary as the crowds were defying a ban on protests. Water cannons and tear gas were also used to disperse protestors. One woman is in the hospital in critical condition with a head wound following the protests. The demonstrators are expressing their discontent with a military coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who remains under house arrest.

The protests have been ongoing for four consecutive days, however, bans on large public gatherings and night-time curfews have been instated in many cities. Military leader Min Aung Hlaing warned the protestors to stay home or risk serious legal consequences. The army has already declared a year-long state of emergency and alleges that the earlier election that re-elected Aunt San Suu Kyi was fraudulent as she won by a substantial margin against her opponent.

Read More: Police fire rubber bullets as protesters in Myanmar defy ban

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Biden Issues Warnings on Crises in Myanmar, Russia

February 5, 2021

Teachers in Myanmar join growing protests against military

February 5, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2