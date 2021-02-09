Police fire rubber bullets as protesters in Myanmar defy ban

Police in Myanmar has allegedly fired rubber bullets at protestors demonstrating in the capital city of Nay Pyi Taw. Law enforcement maintains that the aggression was necessary as the crowds were defying a ban on protests. Water cannons and tear gas were also used to disperse protestors. One woman is in the hospital in critical condition with a head wound following the protests. The demonstrators are expressing their discontent with a military coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who remains under house arrest.

The protests have been ongoing for four consecutive days, however, bans on large public gatherings and night-time curfews have been instated in many cities. Military leader Min Aung Hlaing warned the protestors to stay home or risk serious legal consequences. The army has already declared a year-long state of emergency and alleges that the earlier election that re-elected Aunt San Suu Kyi was fraudulent as she won by a substantial margin against her opponent.