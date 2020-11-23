Iran Resorts to Its Strictest Lockdown Yet to Stem Covid-19

Iran is currently preparing to enter a lockdown that will impact more than 300 cities and towns and include strict restrictions that are likely to negatively impact its economic stability even further. The Iranian government imposed. a lockdown in Tehran in October, but had been hesitant to enforce restrictions on areas outside of the capital city in order to avoid a deepening financial crisis that has sparked massive protests. Officials stated that the infection rates have accelerated dramatically in November, forcing the government to consider other options.

Health Minister Saeed Namaki agreed with the lockdown on Tuesday, claiming it was the last chance for the health system to avoid a massive health crisis that would be incredibly difficult to recover from. Over the past week, Iran has recorded 90,000 new infections and 800,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The lockdown will consist of a nightly curfew imposed on essential businesses, and cities will close non-essential businesses, schools, and other public locations.

