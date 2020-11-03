Vienna Attack Suspect Had Previous Terrorism Conviction

In Vienna, Austria, an attacker carrying an assault rifle, handguns, and a machete opened fire on the public, killing four and injuring over a dozen others. The suspect is known to be Kujtim Fejzulai. Fejzulai was convicted of terrorism charges last year but was reportedly released from prison after serving just part of his term, according to Austrian authorities in an announcement made on Tuesday. Austria was poised to implement lockdown measures Tuesday, causing some citizens to enjoy a dinner out before restaurants losed.

Six of those injured remain in critical condition while two men and two women have died. Dozens of apartments and other locations in Vienna have been raided by Austrian police forces, resulting in 14 arrests. However, it is beleived that Fejzulai was acting alone when he carried the attack and was subsequently shot dead by police. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer stated that Fejzulai was being considered as a disciple of the radical Islamist terror militia.

