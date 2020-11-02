Global RiskNews Briefs

Russian Airstrikes Kill Dozens of Turkey-Backed Fighters in Syria, Rebels Say

On Monday, Russian airstrikes killed dozens of Turkey-backed fighters in the region of northwestern Syria. This escalation of violence may risk the ceasefire implemented between the two countries. According to local media sources, a Russian aircraft launched from Syria’s Hmeimim Airbase, conducting one raid firing three ordinances at a training camp in Idlib. Although local media reported 10 confirmed deaths, the commander of the targeted group Faylaq al-Sham stated that the death toll was higher, claiming that 33 had died and 60 were wounded.

The high death count is due to the fact that Russia targeted the base during a military drill. Moscow and Ankara, who back opposite sides in the Syrian civil war, agreed to a truce in March. However, Russia has repeatedly asked Turkey to withdraw from Syria. The escalation of violence could mean that Russia is losing patience and desires control over Syria.

