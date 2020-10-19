Taiwan official allegedly injured after altercation with Chinese diplomats in Fiji

According to Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry, a Taiwanese official was allegedly injured in early October after a physical altercation between the Taiwanese official and two Chinese diplomats occurred. The incident took place at a function in Fiji on October 8 meant to celebrate Taiwan’s National Day, according to Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry sources. According to the Foreign Ministry, Chinese diplomats attempted to crash the celebration in order to photograph the guests attending the event.

The incident escalated until a Taiwan official was hospitalized for head injuries. China’s embassy, however, has disputed Taiwan’s account of the events, claiming that Taiwan was the aggressor against embassy staff who were carrying out “official duties in a public area outside the function venue.” The Chinese embassy also claimed that a Chinese diplomat was also injured in the altercation.