Armenia-Azerbaijan, Both sides defy Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire calls

Just days after a cease-fire was brokered between neighboring countries Armenia and Azerbaijan, forces have defied the calls for an agreement and continuously engaged in conflict along the border and in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Russia and France have been the most involved in the conflict, as the two countries called for the ceasefire after the region witnessed the worst flare-up in violence in almost three decades. According to local media, heavy shelling and explosions persisted overnight.

Nagorno-Karabakh is officially part of Azerbaijan but controlled by ethnic Armenians, causing issues over power and wealth. The two countries fought a war for six years from 1988-1994 over control of Nagorno-Karabakh. Although it is unclear whether a specific incident sparked the renewed fighting or if tensions have been escalating over the past few months. Neighboring countries are concerns that international powers could become involved in the conflict, allowing them to escalate quickly. French and Russian Presidents Emmanual Macron and Vladimir Putin both spoke out on Thursday to discuss the need for an urgent de-escalation procedure enacted in the region.

