EU considers barring Americans from travel list

On Wednesday, EU ambassadors met to determine the plan for reopening external borders on July 1, and US travelers could be amongst those blocked from entering. European countries are seeking a balance between saving part of the tourist season and being wary of the continued spread of COVID-19. The bloc must agree on the measures that non-EU countries must meet before deciding on a safe list.

However, the virus is still spreading in the US at a high rate, so it is likely that Americans will not be able to travel to EU member countries this summer. Brazil, Russia, and other countries battling high infection rates would likely also face a travel ban. However, the EU has not determined how they will assess health standards for entry as of this point.

