Beijing extends residential lockdowns and tightens outbound travel as coronavirus infections spread

Beijing has re-entered lockdown in several residential compounds, disinfected 30,000 different restaurants, and tightened travel as the city faces a renewed outbreak that has continued to spread over the week. Beijing’s last COVID-19 outbreak saw more than 100 additional people infected, sparking fears of a devastating second wave. On Tuesday, Beijing reported an additional 27 new cases.

These numbers include a new flare-up at Xinfadi, the country’s largest wholesale food market that is located in southwestern Beijing and occupies 277 acres and more than 2,000 stalls selling meat, fruit, vegetable and seafood products. This one market supplies roughly 70% of Beijing’s vegetables and 10% of its pork, according to officials. The market was shut down on Saturday, however, the size and density of it have heightened the risk of a new outbreak.