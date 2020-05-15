UN health agency chief unbowed amid attacks, Trump criticism

World Health Organization (WHO) Director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, rises above constant threats to his integrity as he works to create ‘solidarity’ against an outbreak that has claimed nearly 300,000 lives. Many countries praise his handling of the Coronavirus pandemic despite the continual criticism of the UN health agency by the Trump Administration. Criticism raised by the Trump Administration centers around WHO’s decision to praise China’s handling of the early outbreak in Wuhan. Instead of firing back, Tedros remains neutral by praising both Trump and Xi on their handlings of COVID-19.

Tedros commonly diffuses tensions through wit, feigned innocence, and charm. Dr. Lia Tadesse, Ethiopia’s current health minister, regards Tedros as a calm man with patience and a good ear. Tedros has been known to care deeply for those who are considered to be low level strata. Admirably, Tedros knows when to step down from politics, but also when to stand up for nations that can’t fight alone, like many of those in Africa.

