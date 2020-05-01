This week, Lebanon began to reopen businesses and return to normal life after a pandemic lockdown, however, protestors have taken to the streets to demand economic relief from the country’s deteriorating economy. This is the first sign of a violent backlash following the weeks Lebanon spent under lockdown. On Tuesday, on demonstrator died in Tripoli after soldiers countered the protests with tear gas, batons, and live bullets.

The protestors launched Molotov cocktails at the soldiers as the protests turned extremely violent. Demonstrators set fire to at least two closed banks and small demonstrations occurred in Beirut, where main downtown streets were shut down as a result. Protests have occurred in other countries over economic stress and unemployment, including the US and Venezuela.

Read More: Protesters in Lebanon Demand Economic Relief as Coronavirus Lockdown Eases