The Latest: South Africa infections grow by 402 overnight

COVID-19 has now infected 402 South Africans, and the country now has the most cases in Africa after a spike of 128 cases in one day occurred. The South African President is expected to address the nation and impose new restrictive measures, attempting to combat the spread of the virus. More than half of the cases are in the Gauteng province, which encompasses Johannesburg and Pretoria. The spread of the coronavirus across Johannesburg is concerning, as the city has 5.7 million residents.

The new government figures put South Africa ahead of Egypt, which has 372 cases, however, South Africa has not reported a death from the new disease yet. In Taiwan, the total number of cases on the island has reached 195 as the country moves to ban airline passenger transit through the country starting in April. Meanwhile, in Ireland, the Irish premier has warned that further restrictions may be announced in the coming days as its citizens fail to follow social distancing and self-quarantine advice. The country currently has 906 cases and four deaths as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

