Waymo Steps Up Cleaning, Adds Sanitizer To Keep Coronavirus Out Of Robotic Ride Service

Waymo is a self-driving ride service created by Alphabet Inc., which currently offers its services solely in Arizona. New pandemic, Coronavirus, has forced Waymo to initiate new hygiene actions to ensure that all 1,500 registered riders remain safe. Alphabet Inc. hopes to set the minds of their suburban Phoenix riders at ease, as they initiate new processes to be followed while concerns of contracting the Coronavirus remain on the rise. Waymo, in addition to their old procedures, have added extra efforts to clean and sanitize the hundreds of Chrysler Pacifica minivans multiple times a day. Simultaneously, Waymo offers a help center that concerned riders can be in contact with.

Google’s self-driving car service, continues to provide sanitation products for their passengers and safety measures for their limited drivers. Waymo encourages these drivers to frequently wash their hands to limit the chance of coming in contact with the dreaded Coronavirus. Alphabet Inc. is forced to address the same health concerns that have plagued other modes of transportation but are yet to report whether daily use of its service has declined.

