Tech Tensions Simmer in Washington as U.S., China Near Trade Truce

The United States and China’s recent period of tension near an end as the two countries prepare to declare a pause in their ongoing trade war by signing an initial pact this week. However, the continuing battle over technology standards and surveillance practices in China promises to keep relations between the countries on edge.

The Trump administration has stated that its immediate focus is tightening restrictions and regulations on the Chinese-based tech giant Huawei, a telecommunications company that the administration views as a threat to national security due to its relationship with the Chinese government. National security experts have claimed that Huawei’s equipment would allow the Chinese agencies to spy on American activity, although Huawei continues to deny these claims.

