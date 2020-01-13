UK requests extradition of former US diplomat’s wife accused in death of British teen

The United Kingdom has delivered an extradition request to the US State Department, asking that Anne Sacoolas be transported to the UK for trial. Sacoolas is the wife of a former US diplomat who has been charged with causing the death of a teenager in England. The teen was riding a motorcycle in August outside of an English military base used by the US Air Force and died in a crash with Sacoolas.

Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and left the country in the aftermath of the incident, claiming that officers interviewed her in the United Kingdom twice before she claimed immunity. The US State Department stated on Friday that the request was highly inappropriate and would establish a troubling precedent. According to the UK-US extradition treaty, the decision to accept the request will be taken by the State Department who would, in turn, forward it to the Department of Justice.