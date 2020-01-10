Restoring an earthquake-hit power plant in Puerto Rico could take a year

Experts say it could take over a year to repair a critical power plant damaged in Tuesday’s earthquake. The 6.4 magnitude quake is considered the worst earthquake Puerto Rico has suffered in the last century. Tragically, the quake killed one person and caused an island-wide electrical blackout. Only half of Puerto Rico’s population currently has electrical power.

The power plant provides electricity for over a quarter of all homes and local businesses in Puerto Rico. With Costa Sur out of commission for the next year, San Juan will require other plants to operate at full capacity. Repairs to Costa Sur will not be able to safely occur while aftershocks continue. The island has experienced over 100 aftershocks since Tuesday.

