Police in New Delhi and Bengaluru have denied requests for civil marches planned for Thursday after demonstrations against India’s new controversial citizenship law turned violent over the past week. The Police department expressed concerns over national security and traffic, stating that the march will not happen and that extra police personnel will not be deployed along the route if protestors decide to continue with their plans anyway. In Bengaluru, a law known as Section 144 prevents gatherings of more than four people. Bengaluru’s Police Department confirmed that the law will be imposed for two days to prevent demonstrations.

Other marches planned may occur in Kolkata city, Chennai and Mumbai. Protests have also been organized outside of political buildings, such as the Indian Consulate and the High Commission in New York City and London respectively.

Read More: Indian cities deny permits for marches against citizenship law